Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Down 9.6% in August

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DHIL stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.84. 14,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,005. The company has a market cap of $502.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.21 and its 200 day moving average is $170.54. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $154.24 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.35 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

In related news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $85,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 47.3% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 8,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 47.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

