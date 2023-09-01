Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Raised by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FANG traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,637. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

