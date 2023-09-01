Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Down 7.6% in August

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHCNI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. 32,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.