DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.07 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

About DNP Select Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

