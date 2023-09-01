DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.07 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Read More
