Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Update

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Dominari

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominari alerts:

Dominari Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Dominari stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,123. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. Dominari has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

About Dominari

Dominari ( NASDAQ:DOMH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.