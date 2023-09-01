Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,135.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 1,905 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $28,346.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,725,474 shares in the company, valued at $174,475,053.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 263,100 shares of company stock worth $4,014,850 and have sold 130,255 shares worth $2,020,810. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Donegal Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.75. 34,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $488.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,461,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -6,800,000.00%.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

