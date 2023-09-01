DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $710,730.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $710,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23.

On Wednesday, July 12th, R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,206,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

