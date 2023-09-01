DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,600 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 854,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DZS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DZS by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in DZS by 13.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Get DZS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DZSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

DZS Trading Up 1.3 %

DZSI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 183,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.20. DZS has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

DZS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.