Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $1,143,895.50 in Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,421. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $233.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 17,194.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,386 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

