Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Down 6.6% in August

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ebang International Stock Performance

Shares of EBON stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. 1,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. Ebang International has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ebang International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ebang International by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 143,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ebang International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ebang International by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ebang International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ebang International by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 856,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 383,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.