Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Short Interest Down 6.7% in August

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,410,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 15,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at $634,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock worth $107,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,181. The firm has a market cap of $741.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

