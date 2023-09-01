Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.10 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.40. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eguana Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.10 in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of CVE EGT traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,207. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Eguana Technologies had a negative net margin of 86.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%. The business had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.83 million.

About Eguana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.