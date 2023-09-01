Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 4,181,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,106,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.01. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.