Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EFC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.38. 480,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $909.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 43.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Ellington Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 409.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

