Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENFN

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $43,848.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 108,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $43,848.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 108,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $10,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,013,821 shares of company stock valued at $10,827,485 over the last ninety days. 39.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enfusion by 15.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,693 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,435,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after purchasing an additional 159,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 115,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 78.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,210,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 533,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of ENFN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,495. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.61.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Enfusion had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 million. Analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.