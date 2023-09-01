Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ENFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enfusion by 15.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,693 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,435,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after purchasing an additional 159,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 115,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 78.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,210,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 533,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.
Enfusion Price Performance
Shares of ENFN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,495. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.61.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Enfusion had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 million. Analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Enfusion Company Profile
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
