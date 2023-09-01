Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Down 8.4% in August

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGRO stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. Enstar Group has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $25.81.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

