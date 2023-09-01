ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Trading Down 4.5%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 12,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 93,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

ERYTECH Pharma Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Institutional Trading of ERYTECH Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focus on development of red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

