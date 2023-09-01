Estabrook Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 1.6% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Up 1.4 %

CB stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.71. 468,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,255. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.93. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

