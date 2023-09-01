Estabrook Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in FedEx by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $272.00 to $312.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.28. 667,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,117. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

