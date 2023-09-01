Estabrook Capital Management Sells 4,847 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.0% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,117,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $448,937,000 after acquiring an additional 620,363 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.36. The company had a trading volume of 435,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,403. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $261.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.49 and a 200-day moving average of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

