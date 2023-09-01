Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Trading 184.6% Higher

Ethos Gold Corp. (CVE:ECC – Get Free Report) traded up 184.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56. 24,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 160,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Ethos Gold Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$9.14 million and a P/E ratio of -13.88.
About Ethos Gold
Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the Perk-Rocky project located in Williams Lake, British Columbia; the Gaffney gold property located in central British Columbia; the Heaven Lake claim block covering an area of 4,400-hectare located in Ontario; the Fairchild Gold Project covering an area of 2,228-hectare located in the northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario; the Toogood claim covering an area of 6,350 hectares and McGrath claim covering an area of 1,800-hectare located on New World Island, Newfoundland; and the Deep Cove and Virgin Arm claims located on New World Island, Newfoundland.
