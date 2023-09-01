Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 6,900,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EVLV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 187.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Evolv Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $239,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $511,658.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,557,226 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,367.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,666 shares of company stock worth $1,255,563 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 810,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 557,211 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 506,556 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 497,499 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.60 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Report on Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.