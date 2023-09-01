Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of XOM traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,796,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,938,310. The stock has a market cap of $455.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.