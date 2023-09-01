EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Major Shareholder Sells $665,857.92 in Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 60,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $665,857.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,589,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,196,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 60,858 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $712,647.18.

On Thursday, August 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 139,280 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $2,036,273.60.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 46,778 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $683,894.36.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $10.52. 375,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,478. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 283.81% and a negative return on equity of 92.58%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 235,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 33,966 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,524,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,774,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 164,632 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

