FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 3,000 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.48. The stock had a trading volume of 196,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,354. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.09 and its 200 day moving average is $411.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.90.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

