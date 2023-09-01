Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The owned approximately 0.09% of Fastenal worth $26,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,480. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.07%.

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

