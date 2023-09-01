FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZEW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FaZe

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FaZe stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZEW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 545,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

FaZe Stock Performance

Shares of FaZe stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,486. FaZe has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

