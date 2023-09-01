FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,835. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.33 and a 200 day moving average of $234.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

