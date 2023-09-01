Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.09 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $185.50 million and $42.09 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,586,047 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.