Financial Analysis: U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) & Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Free Report) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Stem Cell has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veru has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get U.S. Stem Cell alerts:

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Stem Cell -3,487.69% N/A -2,522.35% Veru -734.45% -275.56% -129.46%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Stem Cell $80,000.00 1.65 -$2.86 million N/A N/A Veru $39.35 million 2.39 -$83.78 million ($1.38) -0.75

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and Veru’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

U.S. Stem Cell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veru.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. Stem Cell and Veru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A Veru 0 1 2 0 2.67

Veru has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 428.85%. Given Veru’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veru is more favorable than U.S. Stem Cell.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Veru shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Veru shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veru beats U.S. Stem Cell on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Stem Cell

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. Its pipeline products include MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, it provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well as operates a cell therapy clinic to provide cellular treatments for patients afflicted with neurological, autoimmune, orthopedic, and degenerative diseases. The company also offers various courses for physicians and other health care professionals. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

About Veru

(Get Free Report)

Veru Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms. The company's drug candidates under development include Enobosarm, an oral selective androgen receptor agonist that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer; Sabizabulin, which is phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and Enobosarm + abemaciclib combination therapy, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer. In addition, its drug candidate also comprise Sabizabulin, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist peptide injection, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced hormone sensitive prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene Citrate, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating hot flashes; and Sabizabulin, an oral microtubule disruptor with dual antiviral and anti-inflammatory to severe COVID-19 patients at risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.