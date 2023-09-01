Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 115,703 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 32,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,127. The firm has a market cap of $273.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $26.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $53.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.47 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Further Reading

