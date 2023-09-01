Financial Partners Group Inc Trims Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,283 shares of company stock worth $12,463,872 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.63. 8,180,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,690,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

