Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Shares Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) shares fell 26.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Stock Down 26.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.17.

Get Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs alerts:

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.73 million during the quarter.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.