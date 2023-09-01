First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.70. 480,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,819. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.90%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $342,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,672.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after buying an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.