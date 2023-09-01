First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.33 and last traded at $34.45. Approximately 17,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 38,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $256.65 million, a PE ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.8555 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is -159.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEP. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

