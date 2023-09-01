FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Short Interest Up 8.8% in August

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King upped their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 16.0% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 136,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -390.33 and a beta of 1.24. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

