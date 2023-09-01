Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Update

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORR. StockNews.com began coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Forrester Research from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

In related news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $90,549.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,796.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,446.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $90,549.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,055 shares in the company, valued at $512,796.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,252 shares of company stock worth $167,943 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,149,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after acquiring an additional 214,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,020,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 580,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.67. 41,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,255. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $135.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

