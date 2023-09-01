Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 280,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FET has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $834,120,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FET traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $24.69. 29,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,083. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

