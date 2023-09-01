Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.73

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.73 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 36.50 ($0.46). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.47), with a volume of 247,665 shares.
Foxtons Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £116.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,293.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.71.
Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Foxtons Group
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
