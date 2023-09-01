Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.73

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.73 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 36.50 ($0.46). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.47), with a volume of 247,665 shares.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £116.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,293.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.71.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Foxtons Group

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 32,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £12,436.64 ($15,677.10). 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

