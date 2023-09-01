Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Down 9.4% in August

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2023

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FMS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($44.02) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.