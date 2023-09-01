Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSNB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.59. 857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.75.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

