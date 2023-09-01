Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Trading Down 3.9%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 49,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 61,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$28.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54.

Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

Featured Articles

