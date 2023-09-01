Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 495,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Genesco Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GCO traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $33.52. 301,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. Genesco has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.38. Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,949. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Genesco by 70.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 60.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Featured Articles

