GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 236,900 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GigaCloud Technology by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 8.6 %

GCT traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $13.58. 579,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,873. GigaCloud Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $552.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GCT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

