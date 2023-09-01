Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

GAINZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.42. 1,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

