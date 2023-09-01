Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth $555,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. 74,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $613.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

