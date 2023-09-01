Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Short Interest Update

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,900 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 909,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GLBS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. 82,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,257. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

