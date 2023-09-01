Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Update

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,981 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,863.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $158,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $1,142,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $4,840,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 64.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,069,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.87. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 427.89% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

