Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Down 8.2% in August

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aegis Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 2,304,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 760.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 1,297,703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 154,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 245,098 shares in the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HNRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 246,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,188. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $372.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $161.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

