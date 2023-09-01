Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Up 8.7% in August

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 151,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Hawkins by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hawkins by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 275.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWKN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial raised shares of Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of Hawkins stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.81. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $251.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

